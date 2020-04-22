Menu
Ernst & Young called in to sort out NZX technical issues

Ernst & Young called in to sort out NZX technical issues

Remediation could include hardware and software upgrades

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: NZX

New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX said on Wednesday it was taking steps to address technical issues it faced in the last six trading days due to an "around four-fold" surge in trading volumes since early 2020.

It said it has appointed Ernst & Young to conduct an independent external review of the issues and potential remediation actions, including hardware and software upgrades.

The coronavirus outbreak, coupled with a historic crash in oil prices, has generated tremendous volatility in global equity and commodity markets as dealers scramble to hedge investments, sell off unattractive holdings and even buy cheaper stocks.

NZX said the issues mainly affected its clearing and settlement system, "at a time there is a huge amount of interest and unprecedented demand in the New Zealand share market."

It emerged in 2018 that the NZX delivered four major technology projects in 2017, including a life-cycle upgrade to its core trading and settlement systems.

The exchange company's annual report for 2017 released in early 2018, said that maintaining a trusted and reliable market infrastructure will continue as a key priority.

The report also revealed that information technology costs had increased steadily over the prior couple of financial years, rising from $6.2 million in 2015 to $7.8 million in 2017.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler; with Reseller News staff)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NZX

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 