Dell aims to keep projects rolling with $9B financing pledge

Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies has made US$9 billion financing available for customers this year, with some products and solutions attracting a zero per cent interest rate, in a bid to keep projects going amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The vendor’s new Payment Flexibility Program, provided via Dell Financial Services (DFS), comprises various customisable offers to help customers manage cash flow and preserve capital.

The program includes zero per cent interest rates for all Dell Technologies server, storage and networking solutions, and up to a 180-day payment deferral.

The company is also making US$9 billion in financing available this year to help fund customers’ critical technology needs.

Moreover, Dell has added a one-year term to flexible consumption offerings in the Dell Technologies On Demand program, so customers can scale usage of the vendor’s converged, hyperconverged, hybrid cloud, storage and data protection solutions while only paying for what they use.

While the new financing terms are open to Dell customers, the program extends to Dell’s channel and global alliance partners, with DFS accessible to thousands of partners.

At the very least, the program will help to keep current projects going and potentially reduce the likelihood of customers putting off new projects.

Indeed, partners whose customers use DFS will receive a flow on effect from the program in terms of cash flow and liquidity, with end customers more likely to be able to pay for products and services in a timely fashion.

“The Dell Technologies Payment Flexibility Program will enable our customers to adapt and continue to implement their IT strategies,” Dell Technologies senior vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Angela Fox, said. “From the ongoing conversations with our customers in Australia and New Zealand, we recognise that choice and flexibility are the most valuable tools we can offer to help at this time.

“With the next steps for both local and international markets still unknown, this program, in conjunction with our Partner Relief Package, will allow businesses and our partners to plan and invest in both their near and long term futures,” she added.

The new program follows the launch of the Dell Technologies’ Partner Relief Package earlier in the month.

Dell Technologies revealed on 9 April it had stepped up efforts to help partners overcome rising challenges related to Covid-19 through an “immediate relief” package designed to address financing and cash flow difficulties.

In addition to one-time market development fund (MDF) payouts, the technology giant said it would also offer free training for metal tier partners on select products, alongside zero per cent interest on server and storage purchases, backed by customer deferrals extending up to nine months.