Menu
Covid-19 scuppers marketplace security catalogue - for now

Covid-19 scuppers marketplace security catalogue - for now

Implementation was scheduled to begin last month

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: IDG

An ICT security and related services panel planned for the government's new procurement marketplace could be a way off yet.

The panel entered co-design in November and implementation was scheduled to begin last month.

However, with the response to Covid-19 now the focus of so much government activity new developments on the marketplace are "on hold", a Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) spokesman said earlier today.

In the interim, DIA said it will be renewing the current panel "for its first renewal term". 

The panel agreement was for three years, beginning in October 2017 with the option for three one-year extensions.  

DIA as lead agency has taken the decision to invoke the first right of extension with a new expiry date of 31 October 2021.

The current all-of-government panel delivers information security risk management and assessment services, security governance and strategy services, assurance, source code and application review as well as technical testing and ICT forensics, investigation and security incident response services.

Over 40 firms are contracted to the existing panel.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags governmentprocurementMarketplaceDepartment of Internal Affairssecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 