Covid-19 scuppers marketplace security catalogue - for now

Implementation was scheduled to begin last month

Credit: IDG

An ICT security and related services panel planned for the government's new procurement marketplace could be a way off yet.

The panel entered co-design in November and implementation was scheduled to begin last month.

However, with the response to Covid-19 now the focus of so much government activity new developments on the marketplace are "on hold", a Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) spokesman said earlier today.

In the interim, DIA said it will be renewing the current panel "for its first renewal term".

The panel agreement was for three years, beginning in October 2017 with the option for three one-year extensions.

DIA as lead agency has taken the decision to invoke the first right of extension with a new expiry date of 31 October 2021.

The current all-of-government panel delivers information security risk management and assessment services, security governance and strategy services, assurance, source code and application review as well as technical testing and ICT forensics, investigation and security incident response services.

Over 40 firms are contracted to the existing panel.