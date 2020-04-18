New Relic appoints new A/NZ head to drive regional growth

Sharryn Napier comes into the role with over 20 years of experience

Sharryn Napier (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has appointed Sharryn Napier as regional managing director and vice president for Australia and New Zealand.



Based in Sydney, Napier’s responsibilities in the newly created roles will involve driving business and customer growth in the A/NZ region and will report to Dmitri Chen, executive vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, who was appointed in November 2019.

Napier comes with over 20 years of experience. As well as her roles at New Relic, she is also currently the national board director at the Australian Information Industry Association.



Chen said the creation of Napier’s role is the company recognising the importance of the A/NZ region to New Relic.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Sharryn’s calibre and experience in our ranks,” Chen said. “She’s a strong, dynamic leader with an impressive track record and will no doubt drive exceptional growth for both our customers and the business.

Napier added that she is looking forward to assisting customers with their digital transformation and cloud migration efforts.

“New Relic’s leadership in observability has been crucial to helping companies solve software problems faster with a clear, unified view across their digital landscape,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of the New Relic team.”

Before starting at New Relic, Napier was employed at QlikTech as its vice president and regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to this, she held a number of senior leadership roles at Serena Software and Computer Associates, as well as positions at Deloitte, CorVu Australasia, Brambles and PBL Media.

This appointment comes a year after New Relic ramped up its Australian presence with 40 additional hires.