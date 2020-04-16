VMworld 2020 goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Both the physical US and Europe events have been cancelled

Credit: Dreamstime

VMware’s VMworld 2020 event has been postponed and digitised due to the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital-only event will be held during the week of 28 September, pushing it back from the US iteration’s 30 August to 3 September time frame. The European iteration of the event, originally scheduled for 9-12 November in Barcelona, has been cancelled.

The event will be open to a global audience and will include information on new technology, VMware executives sharing their perspectives, educational and technical content as well as opportunities to engage with experts.

Concrete details about the program specifics are unknown at the time of publishing.

VMware's leadership decided to postpone the event after monitoring and evaluating the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the company.

Sanjay Poonen, CEO of customer operations at VMware, said that while he was disappointed that the physical event will not be going ahead, he was excited to host the digital version. “Each year we look forward to hosting our customers, partners and employees from around the world at our premiere VMworld events for industry perspective, education and networking with peers,” said Poonen.

Meanwhile, the company is considering holding small regional physical gatherings with a tentative autumn time frame.

VMware also anticipates its physical VMworld events will be back in full force next year, with VMworld 2021 US set for San Francisco from 29 August to 2 September and VMworld 2021 Europe to be in Barcelona from 8 to 11 November.