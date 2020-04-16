What vendors are doing for partners during the spread of COVID-19

A wrap-up of all the significant partner program changes during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has affected the business operations of partners around the world, but many vendors are stepping in to ease the disruption by making changes to their partner programs. Here’s a list of all the changes seen so far this year.

Cisco commits $2.5B in “business resiliency” financing for partners

Cisco has rolled out a new round of support incentives to help partners and customers overcome rising COVID-19 challenges, with US$2.5 billion in financing at the centrepiece.

Delivered through Cisco Capital - the vendor’s financial division - the new Business Resiliency program is designed to mitigate cash flow concerns in the channel through “payment holiday” schemes and customer deferral options.

Cisco Refresh has also been launched to provide partner access to the vendor's certified remanufactured product portfolio, which houses a wider range of discounted products and solutions through a pre-owned suite of offerings.

Cisco is also assisting partners through free Webex and Security offers enabling them to stay securely connected and productive during this time.

Microsoft rolls out new tools and updates as partners tackle pandemic disruption

Microsoft is continuing to roll out a host of new tools and partner program updates as partners navigate their way through the tumultuous business climate brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New tools on offer include an enhanced Partner Centre, which provides a single place for partners to connect with other partners, Microsoft and customers. In addition, there is further on-demand support and evolved co-selling programs that mean partners can accept and share referrals from Microsoft (first party solutions) and other partners (third party solutions).

The vendor is also increasing access to training, support and go-to-market services, along with new competencies on the line, advanced specialisations and the company's Expert Program.

Additionally, Microsoft has indicated it will put an increased focus on rewarding customer results and achieving positive outcomes rather than relying on a model that is purely based on financial metrics.

HPE pledges $2B in customer financing as COVID-19 impacts cash flow

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has designated more than US$2 billion in financing to help customers overcome cash flow and liquidity challenges related to Covid-19, forming part of a global stimulus package.

Delivered through the vendor’s financial services division - HPE Financial Services - the Payment Relief Program is designed to help customers acquire new technology while alleviating financial strain, through deferred payment plans and buy-back initiatives.

Specifically, the multibillion-dollar pledge in financing will be applied to ensure the continuity of business operations at customer level, in addition to “converting IT infrastructure into new sources of capital,” according to Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

Customers can also acquire new technology and pay one per cent of the total contract value each month for the first eight months, deferring over 90 per cent of the cost until 2021.

With no COVID-19 end in sight, Microsoft adjusts partner programs

Microsoft has rolled out a fresh round of program adjustments to help partners mitigate ongoing challenges related to COVID-19, following widespread ecosystem feedback.

The changes centre around increasing incentives and issuing competency extensions across specific product portfolios such as Teams and Azure, alongside postponing Microsoft Partner Agreement implementation plans. This is in addition to ramping up online training and certifications, backed by improved access to digital marketing resources.

HP tackles pandemic conditions with new partner and customer relief initiatives

HP will offer short-term, market and country-specific incentives for partners in a bid to help businesses in the channel navigate rocky market conditions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives, which span global commercial and retail channel partners across personal systems and print, will vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility.

The actions taken by HP include the provision of a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers. Specifically, in partnership with its finance partners, HP’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred or reduced payments until 2021.

