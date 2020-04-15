Menu
Apple and Google partner for Covid-19 'contact tracing' tech

Apple and Google partner for Covid-19 'contact tracing' tech

Upcoming service relies on users choosing to report if they have Covid-19

Leif Johnson Leif Johnson (Macworld.com)
Comments
Credit: Apple / Google

The news is full of people coming together to combat the spread of Covid-19 (while practicing social distancing), and Apple and Google have announced an unlikely partnership.

According to a joint statement by Apple and Google, the two tech giants are working together on compatible “contact tracing” technology for both iOS and Android that would help users determine if they’ve been in contact with someone with Covid-19.

In essence, the technology allow apps to be built that could send alerts to iOS and Android users if they’ve recently been near someone with Covid-19. It’s opt-in only, so the technology will only mark you as someone who has Covid-19 if you voluntarily report it to apps associated with health agencies that are working with Apple and Google.

It’ll be a few months before we see it in its full form. In May, Apple and Google will release APIs (application programming interfaces) to allow contact tracing across iOS and Android devices, which will be made available to the app developers for public health agencies.

Which means users will have to download trusted compatible apps. But “in the coming months,” Apple and Google will roll out a Bluetooth-based version of the service “into the underlying platforms”—in other words, iOS and Android themselves (or, possibly, Google Play Services). At this point, the service would also be used by more apps and government health authorities.

In their statement, Apple and Google take care to say that they’re keeping users’ privacy and security in mind. That’s likely part of the reason why the service is rooted in Bluetooth technology, which is less accurate than other location-tracking methods.

“Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders,” the statement said. “We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyse.”

Beyond that, details remain scant. Developers can read over draft technical documentation, but that's about all for now.

Considering that this is one of the more robust efforts from technology companies to assist with the novel coronavirus pandemic, we expect to hear much more about this cooperative effort in the coming months.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleAppleCOVID-19

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 