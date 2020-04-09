Menu
Covid-19: Mobile telcos condemn wilful damage to towers

Covid-19: Mobile telcos condemn wilful damage to towers

In other countries, damage to mobile networks has been linked to groups opposed to 5G

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Geoff Thorn (TCF)

Geoff Thorn (TCF)

Credit: Supplied

Telco representative the NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) is condemning wilful damage to New Zealand’s mobile networks, which is causing disruption during the Covid-19 lockdown and response.

Carriers Spark, Vodafone, and 2degrees reported that recent threats or damage to cell towers has included attempts at arson. 

In addition, a 4G tower from the Rural Connectivity Group – built as part of the Rural Broadband Initiative – has also been damaged.

“We condemn all acts of vandalism but it’s even more frustrating to deal with an attack on critical national infrastructure during a time of national emergency," said TCF CEO Geoff Thorn.

"If cell towers are damaged and can’t function, then the people they serve will not only lose internet access, there is the real chance that 111 calls will be unable to get through.

“The people responsible for these criminal acts are putting New Zealand lives in danger at a time when the country is making sacrifices to rid our communities of a deadly virus."

Thorn encouraged anyone seeing suspicious behaviour near a cell site to report it to Police.

In other countries, damage to mobile networks has been linked to groups opposed to 5G, but research showed no evidence that 5G caused harm.

The prime minister noted in yesterday’s Covid-19 press conference there was no link between 5G and Covid-19,  Thorn said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VodafoneTelecommunicationsTelecommunications Carriers Forumtcfspark2degree

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 