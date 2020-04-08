AWS launches course for security essentials

The course is part of the AWS Security learning path and costs A$850

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Security Essentials classroom course to lay the groundwork for understanding secure data handling in the AWS cloud.

Built by AWS experts and delivered by AWS-accredited instructors, the foundation-level course is targeted at those involved in IT leadership, business-level professionals and anyone who uses AWS solutions and wants to know more about data security in the AWS cloud.

The course takes one day and contains information on AWS access control, data encryption methods and securing AWS infrastructure and the AWS shared responsibility model.

Conducted through virtual classrooms through Bespoke Training Services, sessions are available for 11 and 12 May and 23 June as of publishing, costing applicants A$850. The course is also available to be conducted privately.

AWS Security Essentials is part of the approximately 10-day AWS Security learning path. If pursued, the path can result in the AWS Certified Security - Specialty certification following a 170-minute exam. Also available is the optional AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification.

The addition of the AWS Security essentials course follows the introduction of the AWS Certified Database – Speciality certification in March 2020 and updates to the AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional courses in February 2020.