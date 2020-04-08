Veritas ramps up rebates in program tweak

Rebates for transacting renewals on time added to incentives

Credit: Veritas

Veritas has refreshed its partner program to offer more financial incentives to Australian and New Zealand partners.

The data management software vendor has added new offerings and revised others, including an increased Margin Builder Discount and rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time.

Veritas will also offer new eligibility requirements to help bring partners up to platinum status.

The scheme, dubbed the Veritas Partner Force (VPF) Program, will also now provide on-demand training, marketing and technical support, plus new revenue-driven certifications.

“At Veritas, we are focused on our partners and continuously seek feedback from them to improve the partner experience. Enhancements to VPF Program will ensure our partners have all the tools necessary to be successful,” said Nigel Youlden, Veritas Australia and New Zealand channel and alliances director.

“Advanced partner benefits now create a rich ecosystem for our A/NZ partners to easily do business with Veritas, drive partner profitability and fuel our growth as a company.”

