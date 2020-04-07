Unisys joins NZ government Marketplace for cloud transition services

US giant deploys CloudForte services package to help government agencies move to cloud

Credit: Unisys

Unisys has been accepted to provide cloud transition services based on its CloudForte services package to New Zealand government agencies via the government Marketplace.

The Marketplace cloud transition services category covers cloud strategy, architecture, migration planning, transition execution, cloud optimisation, and operational handover of current end-user services into a public or hybrid cloud environment.

CloudForte is an array of services designed to successfully transform client organisations to a cloud environment.

“The New Zealand government has committed to making it easy for citizens to engage with government using secure, smart and seamless digital services," said Shirley Harrod, vice president public sector for Unisys Asia Pacific.

"This includes a requirement to use public cloud services in preference to traditional IT systems.”

Harrod said successful cloud adoption required alignment with the business transformation strategy and desired business outcomes.

CloudForte services were designed to help organisations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the journey - from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Security compliance was build-in from the outset because CloudForte compliance incorporates cloud security posture management principles and tools.

"Being part of Marketplace streamlines the process for government agencies to review and access our CloudForte services," Harrod said.

The Department of Internal Affairs has been fleshing out new channels and adding new suppliers to the Marketplace, which links suppliers with government and simplifies the initial primary procurement process.

According to Unisys' Cloud Success Barometer, the top reason more than half (58 per cent) of New Zealand organisations reported they had not realised notable benefits from cloud computing, was because they had not integrated their migration plan into their broader business transformation strategy.

CloudForte is designed to enable and support that kind of holistic IT and organisational change.