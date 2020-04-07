Uniqmac wins distie deal with storage vendor QSAN

Credit: Dreamstime

Victoria-based value-added distributor Uniqmac Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Taiwanese vendor QSAN in Australia and New Zealand.



The non-exclusive agreement will make QSAN’s storage products available to local resellers for the first time.



Founded in 2004, QSAN specialises in developing data storage systems for enterprise and small-to-medium-sized organisations.

“We are really excited about the partnership with Uniqmac Technologies targeting the enterprise and small business users who want to make a shift to extreme performance and cost-efficient storage infrastructure,” said Cathy Lee, senior sales manager at QSAN.

“It was quite an accomplishment for QSAN growing in fast-paced globally, and we are keen to bring such high-value storage solutions to Australia and New Zealand as well.”

Founded in 2016, Uniqmac offers distribution in computing, storage, data networking, audiovisuals and IP video solutions.

It currently works with vendors including Kanex Pro, MicroEngine, Sunix, Krysma and Promise Technologies, among others.

“Uniqmac is privileged to add QSAN enterprise-class storage solutions into our distribution portfolio,” said Edvin Teo, senior sales specialist at the distributor.

“We received positive feedback about the outstanding performance, secure data protection and data management from channel partners, and look forward to the challenge in extending the success of QSAN to Australian market.”