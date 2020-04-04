Menu
New Govt measures to help companies facing financial difficulties amid pandemic

New Govt measures to help companies facing financial difficulties amid pandemic

The rules will also enable businesses affected by the pandemic to place existing debts into hibernation

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The government has moved to introduce new legislation to help companies facing insolvency due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain viable and keep people employed.

The new legislation gives directors of companies facing significant liquidity problems a ‘safe harbour’ from insolvency under the Companies Act, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a news conference on 3 April.

“A ‘safe harbour’ will help them [businesses] keep trading, rather than prematurely closing up, which will minimise disruption to the economy as much as possible,” Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

The rules will also enable businesses affected by the pandemic to place existing debts into hibernation until they are able to start trading normally again, he said.

However, the proposed move to place existing debts into hibernation, to be known as a Business Debt Hibernation (BDH), would only happen with the agreement of 50 per cent of a business’s creditors.

The measures will also give the registrar of companies the power to temporarily extend deadlines imposed on companies, incorporated societies, charitable trusts and other entities under legislation.

At the same time, the new legislation will give temporary relief for business entities that are unable to comply with the requirements in their constitutions or rules because of COVID-19. 

“These measures will support the Government’s work to cushion the economic impact for New Zealand and to support businesses and protect jobs and incomes,” Robertson said in a statement.

“We are announcing these decisions now to give businesses certainty that these measures are being worked through. We will be asking Parliament to agree to make some of these changes retrospective.

“While they will help increase certainty and provide practical assistance to business owners and directors, the changes must not be seen as a workaround for obligations to creditors and the responsibility of directors to act in good faith,” he added.

Robertson urged businesses to talk to their creditors and banks, and also reminded them that the government had a Wage Subsidy scheme in place as well as a Business Finance Guarantee Scheme, which can offer loans up to $500,000 over three years.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam; with Reseller News Staff)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags businessCOVID-19

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 