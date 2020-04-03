Menu
Ex-NetSuite and Salesforce SVP Lee Thompson to lead Nutanix A/NZ

The appointment is expected to accelerate Nutanix’s A/NZ business “to the next level"

Lee Thompson (Nutanix)

Credit: Netsuite

Nutanix has appointed former NetSuite and Salesforce executive Lee Thompson as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Thompson fills the vacancy left by Jamie Humphrey, who left the vendor January 2020 to join Rubrik.

Thompson will report to Nutanix’s vice president for South Asia Pacific, Neville Vincent, and will be responsible for its commercial and enterprise customers.

Thompson’s experience is expected to accelerate Nutanix’s A/NZ business “to the next level", according to Vincent.

“We have an outstanding, energised and highly motivated team already in place eager for the guidance and direction Lee can provide,” Vincent said.

“Under his stewardship, we are confident we will be better placed to help A/NZ businesses adapt to the new post-pandemic reality.”

Thompson added there has been a fundamental shift in the way Australian and New Zealand enterprises conduct business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recent events have shown the importance of technology, and the critical role that cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure will play in helping secure our economy in the future,” he said. 

“As the region looks to develop a new technology infrastructure for a post-COVID-19 world, Nutanix will be in a prime position to help support and navigate that transformation.”

Thompson comes into the role with over 20 years of leadership experience across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America.

His most recent role was as the interim chief operations officer at EziHub Australia.

He also held senior vice president roles at NetSuite and Salesforce in cloud and enterprise resource planning (ERP) for Asia Pacific and Japan and corporate sales for Asia Pacific, respectively.

Additional positions were held at Oracle, Pilot Software and Tech Pacific and Artisoft and Borland International in the U.K.


