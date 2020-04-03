Spark: the new normal for broadband is like a 'seven-day weekend'

Credit: Supplied

Spark’s network usage has shifted towards a "seven-day weekend", where broadband volumes during the week now resemble usage volumes over the weekend before the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, weekend peak usage is also elevated.

Weekday daytime broadband usage had roughly doubled since remote working became the norm, Spark said this morning. Data traffic at peak hit a high of 27 per cent above normal.

Mobile traffic at peak has also grown by 22 per cent.

Spark technology director Mark Beder said Spark's network has sufficient capacity to carry the extra load.

“Normally on a weekday there is a small peak during breakfast that drops back down as everyone heads out for the day," he said.

"Traffic starts to rise again gradually throughout the day then more quickly as kids return from school. Then there is a dip during dinner time, before usage rises again until the typical evening peak of 9pm.”

“Since we moved into lock-down, usage on weekdays now has a more rounded profile like the weekends – rising fairly steadily throughout the day."

Spark said it had invested in network capacity and the network was very stable across fixed and wireless broadband and mobile voice, despite the significant increase in usage.

It woull expand capacity when needed using cellsites on wheels (COWs), or by adding additional capacity onto individual sites.