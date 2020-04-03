Menu
Spark: the new normal for broadband is like a 'seven-day weekend'

Spark: the new normal for broadband is like a 'seven-day weekend'

Weekday broadband usage doubles during pandemic

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Spark’s network usage has shifted towards a "seven-day weekend", where broadband volumes during the week now resemble usage volumes over the weekend before the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, weekend peak usage is also elevated.

Weekday daytime broadband usage had roughly doubled since remote working became the norm, Spark said this morning. Data traffic at peak hit a high of 27 per cent above normal. 

Mobile traffic at peak has also grown by 22 per cent.

Spark technology director Mark Beder said Spark's network has sufficient capacity to carry the extra load.

“Normally on a weekday there is a small peak during breakfast that drops back down as everyone heads out for the day," he said.

"Traffic starts to rise again gradually throughout the day then more quickly as kids return from school. Then there is a dip during dinner time, before usage rises again until the typical evening peak of 9pm.”

Credit: Spark

“Since we moved into lock-down, usage on weekdays now has a more rounded profile like the weekends – rising fairly steadily throughout the day."

Spark said it had invested in network capacity and the network was very stable across fixed and wireless broadband and mobile voice, despite the significant increase in usage. 

It woull expand capacity when needed using cellsites on wheels (COWs), or by adding additional capacity onto individual sites.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags mobilebroadbandnetworkspark

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 