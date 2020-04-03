Menu
HP New Zealand reports steady performance in 2019

HP New Zealand reports steady performance in 2019

Local employee related expenses fall by around $1.3 million

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Rob O'Neill

HP New Zealand recorded a small increase in sales for the year ended 31 October, 2019, but a lower net profit.

HP is the personal and small and medium business technology division of the former Hewlett-Packard company, which was split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015.

It sells a wide range of desktops, laptops, printers and software through retail resellers and other partners.

The company, which had been under threat of a takeover by Xerox for months up until yesterday, recorded sales of $378.7 million for the year, up from $376 million while net profit fell from $6.3 million to $5.2 million.

Local employee-related expenses fell from $14.1 million year-on-year to $12.8 million.

"Subsequent to the end of the financial year, the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020," a note in the accounts said. 

"The actions by governments and communities in response to the pandemic have impacted the operations of our business as a result of quarantines, facility closures, and travel and logistics restrictions in connection with the pandemic. 

"While we expect this to be temporary, there is uncertainty around its duration and its broader impact. 

"It is not possible to estimate the impact of the pandemic’s effect on our business at this time and no adjustments have been made to the financial statements as of 31 October 2019 for the impacts of Covid-19."



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HPXeroxNew Zealand

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 