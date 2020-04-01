Menu
Microsoft Edge plans to add password monitoring, vertical tabs

Microsoft Edge plans to add password monitoring, vertical tabs

Redmond's taking features available to other browsers and integrating them into Microsoft Edge

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding new security and usability features to Microsoft Edge, complementing the vendor's rebranding of its Office 365 suite for consumers into Microsoft 365.

Redmond plans to add three key improvements over the coming months: an automated password checker that will try to determine whether your password has been leaked to the web, an arrangement of vertical tabs, as well as taking the Collections arrangement and merging it with the mobile apps.

While Collections is unique to Edge, the other capabilities have been offered by other browsers.

Google, for example, will alert you if it detects that any of your passwords stored in its browser vault have been published to the web as part of a site hack, and will encourage you to change them. Edge—what used to be called the “new Edge,” and now is just Microsoft Edge—will do the same.

Password Monitor for Microsoft Edge will keep an eye on passwords for usersCredit: Microsoft
Password Monitor for Microsoft Edge will keep an eye on passwords for users

Edge’s new capability will be part of “Password Monitor,” a feature that will be accessible via the Edge’s Settings menu. Microsoft didn’t say what it was using as a source of information about leaked passwords, but HaveIBeenPwned and similar sites provide such leak-monitoring services.

Microsoft is also taking a page from Mozilla Firefox and some other browsers by adding a vertical tab arrangement to its browser configuration options. Microsoft showed off the new vertical arrangement on the left-hand-side of the screen.

While other browsers have used a “sidebar” in conjunction with tabs to provide additional content, Microsoft has reserved the sidebar along the right-hand rail to house Collections. That may mean that vertical tabs will be confined to the left rail.

Microsoft Edge’s new vertical tabs mimich the layout used by other browsersCredit: Microsoft
Microsoft Edge’s new vertical tabs mimich the layout used by other browsers

Collections, Microsoft’s nifty research tool, will migrate to the mobile versions of Edge later this spring, Microsoft said in a blog post. Moreover, users will be able to sync Collections across all of devices, Liat Ben-Zur, the corporate vice president in charge of Edge, wrote.

Finally, Ben-Zur highlighted the fact that the new version of Edge, like the legacy Edge, is still the onlybrowser to play back Netflix in 4K.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftedge

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 