Lexmark expands channel offering with cloud-based printing product

Credit: ID 32666920 © Irochka | Dreamstime.com

Printer vendor Lexmark has expanded its cloud print management (CPM) product to resellers in Australia and New Zealand.



Available on per device, per month pricing, the product is particularly suited to target customers familiar with cloud platforms, according to Stephen Dubois, sales general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Lexmark.

“For channel partners, a good starting point are existing customers who are already using cloud platforms such as Office 365 or Google Drive, as they are already comfortable discussing the migration of processes to the cloud,” Dubois said.

The Lexmark CPM product enables for the secure printing of documents by sending files to a cloud, which holds them until a user logs in or authenticates via a badge swipe at the physical printer. to initiate the printing

Through the product, print jobs can also be sent from iPhone, iPad and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as from Windows, Mac and Chromebook devices. In addition, analytics about printing, copying and scanning are captured.

“Today, we see an increasing demand from companies to move all aspects about print to the cloud in order to optimise resources, reduce on-premise infrastructure, and improve privacy and security of print documents,” Dubois added.

“With Lexmark CPM, channel partners can now provide higher levels of service that can help them to increase profits over time, as it allows customer conversations beyond the initial point of sale.”

The expansion to the A/NZ market follows moves by Lexmark to make the CPM product available to U.S. resellers in February 2020.