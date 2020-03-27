Google Cloud weathers global disruptions to multiple services

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has warned users globally that several of its services were experiencing intermittent issues late on 26 March (U.S. Pacific time), while its Cloud Composer environment creations had been failing globally.

Google Cloud issued a status update at 5:23PM on 26 March (U.S. Pacific time) revealing that it had been experiencing an intermittent issue with Google Cloud infrastructure components beginning on Thursday 26 March, 4:50PM U.S./Pacific time.

“Affected customers may experience network connectivity issues and elevated error rates across multiple Google Cloud Platform services,” the cloud vendor said.

Google Cloud warned users that, as a result, they may have experienced network connectivity issues and elevated error rates across multiple Google Cloud Platform services.

At roughly 5:50PM on 26 March (U.S. Pacific time), Google said that mitigation work was underway by its engineering team and that it was beginning to see some services recover.

At the same time, the company said that its engineers had determined that Cloud Composer environment creations were failing globally and that the issue was determined to be linked to a single Google incident.

As at 6:18PM on 26 March (U.S. Pacific time), Google told users that the impact of the issues for users was global for some services, but was primarily located in a handful of regions, including us-west1, europe-west1, asia-east1, and asia-east2.

“Mitigation work is still underway by our engineering team. Error rates have been decreasing starting on Thursday, 2020-03-26 17:40 U.S./Pacific. Many downstream services are beginning to recover,” the company said in its update.

The tally of impacted services at that time included Dataflow, BigQuery, DialogFlow, Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Firestore, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Cloud Monitoring, Cloud MemoryStore, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Storage, Cloud Composer, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud KMS, Cloud Container Registry, Compute Engine, Cloud IAM, Cloud SQL, Firebase Storage, Cloud Healthcare, Cloud AI and Cloud Console.

By 8:36PM (U.S. Pacific time), Google said it believed the issue with Google Cloud infrastructure components was partially resolved.



"The mitigations have been rolled out globally, and the errors should have subsided for all affected users as of 2020-03-26 20:15," the company said.

