Rubrik appoints Nutanix's Jamie Humphrey as new A/NZ boss

Will be responsible for Rubrik's go-to market

New Rubrik A/NZ leader, Jamie Humphrey Credit: Nutanix

Former Nutanix lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Jamie Humphrey has been appointed as the new country manager for data control vendor Rubrik.

Humphrey takes on the top role following Luke McGoldrick’s move to a new role as account executive for alliances.

Humphrey spent three years with Nutanix and was most recently the vendor's managing director for A/NZ.

He has also held management roles at Datacore Software, Dell and also worked for Queensland Health.

Humphrey will be responsible for all aspects of go-to-market activity for driving Rubrik’s expansion in A/NZ and will report directly to Rubrik vice president Asia Pacific and Japan Kamal Brar.

“As we further accelerate our growth and investment in the A/NZ region, Jamie will be focused on expanding our presence to serve our customers on the journey to hybrid cloud,” Brar said.

“The A/NZ market has some of the most innovative customers and partners that are rapidly changing their cloud data management strategies to address business needs relating to multi-cloud governance, security and orchestration, all areas where Rubrik continues to accelerate time to value.



"I’m excited to have Jamie lead our next phase of growth and work closely with Luke and the team," he added.

