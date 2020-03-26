Menu
Confirming new dates for EDGE 2020

Confirming new dates for EDGE 2020

Flagship destination conference hosts most influential business tech leaders in A/NZ

James Henderson James Henderson (ARN)
Credit: IDG

EDGE 2020 has been rescheduled until late in the second half of 2020, in response to recent Covid-19 developments in Australia and New Zealand.

Our flagship destination conference on Hamilton Island will now run from 1-4 November (Sunday to Wednesday), with New Zealand delegates arriving on 31 October (Saturday).

While we remain fully committed to the preparation and delivery of EDGE 2020, and other IDG events, we realise all precautionary actions must be taken.

At this stage, our top priority remains the health and safety of our event attendees, partners, suppliers, staff, speakers and any others involved in our events or business interactions.

Therefore, we believe a proactive approach is required to ensure minimal disruption to our attendees and sponsors. All attendees and sponsors have been notified and we are encouraged by the positive response received by partners, vendors and distributors following the change.

Hosting the most influential technology leaders on both sides of the Tasman, EDGE 2020 will provide business coaching at an executive level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

In an industry fixated on the why, this four-day event will focus on the how, offering step-by-step guidance around business growth, customer acquisition and executional excellence.

Editorial plans continue to progress as we build out a content narrative which incorporates recent industry developments but also stays true to our original theming. We will update the market further on new editorial initiatives to be unveiled during EDGE 2020 in due course.

We look forward to EDGE 2020 and appreciate the ongoing support of the industry, but today our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this and we wish them a speedy recovery.

To enquire about EDGE 2020, Australian delegates click here and New Zealand delegates click here.


EDGE 2020

