New Swann start-up DataSentinel tackles managed database support

Management platform, portal and APIs developed from the ground up

Darryl Swann (DataSentinel) Credit: IDG

CCL founder Darryl Swann is back in business, launching a channel-only business called DataSentinel to plug an ICT services gap for managed database support.

Swann, who retired from CCL in October 2018, has partnered with his former long-term employee Paul Capstick in the new venture.

Nelson-based DataSentinel is a managed database support provider and a Gold Microsoft partner. It currently focuses on Microsoft SQL Server and the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Its flagship DataAssure product has been developed with public cloud in mind, featuring a client portal Swann said was able to surface the availability and performance data in near real time.

While there were no immediate plans to expand support into other database variants, having information displayed into an aggregated portal is on DataSentinel's roadmap.

“Its always exciting to be able to build a business in a largely unencumbered way," Swann said. "We have no legacy technology, no debt and no legacy revenues that we have needed to protect."

Indeed, there is a new technology layer, developed in-house over the past year that will help power the service.

Swann said DataSentinel has developed an operating system-free transport layer from the ground up using connection strings to pull data.

That plus the portal provide visibility, not just performance monitoring, of client databases in near real-time.

APIs have also been written to allow integration with most major IT service desks.

The development has been undertaken to be "inherently secure" with government-level requirements in mind and was designed to meet Department of Internal Affaris all-of-government standards, Swann added.

"We see government as a big market," Swann said.

However, the company will not be providing its service directly, but through existing service suppliers, such as CCL, who already use many third party suppliers.

"We were able to build a team, the best team, a team that wants to focus on its clients and wants to bring to market new technologies and solutions," he said.

DataSentinel's genesis goes a long way back as the missing piece in Swann's extensive, decades long, IT services history.

At CCL, he progressively expanded to take ownership of networks, operations and applications and hardware, but never databases, for clients.

Capstick, the company’s CEO, said the engine room of DataSentinel's managed service will be centrally located in Nelson, however the intention is to have a highly-skilled staff of database administrators, architects and consultants working directly alongside clients because that was where the value was.



"We are already seeing huge demand in cloud readiness and cloud migration tasks – the market is not well served with specialists in the database migration space," Capstick said.

Swann will be actively involved with DataSentinel from a governance perspective as chairman, but he was also looking forward to engaging directly with clients to understand their business challenges and how DataSentinel could help.

The DataAssure managed services, which includes guaranteed response times, high availability, stability and proactive database analysis, aims to alleviate the burden of monitoring and maintaining databases to ensure enterprise systems are secure, available and high-performing 24x7.