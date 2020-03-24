Menu
Covid-19: High call volumes cause network congestion as lock-down looms

Kiwi telco voice call services struggle with volumes

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Geoff Thorn (TCF)

Credit: Supplied

The telecommunications industry is working to remedy calling issues stemming from a significant increase in the volume of voice calls on both mobiles and landlines.

Geoff Thorn, the CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and industry spokesperson, said mobile operators have been experiencing high call volumes which is resulting in some points of congestion.

“In light of the evolving Covid-19 situation the technical teams of all operators have been working together on a daily basis to ensure the entire industry is aligned and focused on fixing congestion issues as they occur,” Thorn said.

“We are looking at this issue with urgency to rectify it for all New Zealanders.”

Today, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand was moving from level two to level three on the government's four-level lock-down scale. Level four would come into place in 48 hours.

The TCF encouraged New Zealanders to use internet-based calling options such as Skype or Facetime until the voice issues were fixed.


