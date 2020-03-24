Menu
Trade Me goes all-in on the cloud with Google

Trade Me goes all-in on the cloud with Google

Trade Me sees value in cloud-based analytics, machine learning, open source and containerisation

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments

New Zealand’s largest online auction and classifieds website, Trade Me, is heading into the cloud, ditching its local datacentres in favour of Google.

Google Cloud today announced that Trade Me, had selected Google Cloud to modernise its websites and applications and move to a cloud native architecture. 

Trade Me will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise datacentres as part of the project.

Google said the shift would give greater autonomy to Trade Me’s product and technology teams through the adoption of DevOps, as well as place end-to-end system ownership in the hands of its Agile squads.

“A key reason we chose Google Cloud is because we wanted a long term partner to help us digitally transform the business,” said Simon Young, interim chief technology officer at Trade Me.

“One of our core values is 'Customer Aroha', which means putting our customers at the heart of what we do." 

To do this, Young said, Trade Me had to harness the best technology to constantly improve its services and meet customer needs.

Google Cloud was seen as a leader in areas including data analytics, machine learning and open source, Young said. 

As Trade Me has also started down the path of containerisation, Google Cloud’s managed Kubernetes offering would also help speed app development and streamline operations.

Young said Trade Me would undertake the implementation work itself after working with Google since the start of the year. Systems would move to the cloud platform over the coming months.

Google Cloud was selected following a competitive tender. 

"It’s a big move for us and we’re excited to get new products in the hands of Kiwis faster than before,” Young said.

Brendan Bain, Google Cloud Platform New Zealand's head of sales said consumers globally expect more from e-commerce brands. Digital transformation through the cloud allowed buinesses to deliver personalised, high quality experiences.

Trade Me was taken private off the New Zealand Stock Exchange last April in $2.56 billion buy-out by British private equity firm Apax.

As a result of that, long-time CEO Jon Macdonald departed to be replaced by Anders Skoe, the former CEO of Norwegian marketplace Finn.no.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cloude-commerceGoogle CloudTrade Me

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 