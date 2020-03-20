Menu
Covid-19: NXP targets home office demand with supply packs

Covid-19: NXP targets home office demand with supply packs

Ethanol production diverted from fuel to sanitiser production in a partnership with Gull

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
The Covid-19 coronavirus

The Covid-19 coronavirus

Credit: Centre for Disease Control/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM

Office supplies firm National Express Products (NXP) is beginning urgent delivery of supply packs to thousands of Kiwi employees now forced to work from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time in 30 years, the business to business NXPortal will also be opened to the public with next day delivery to home addresses.

The rapid rise in remote working was being driven by large multinationals and has seen local employers and their staff scrambling to establish home-based offices to ensure business continuity. 

NXP, formerly known as Staples and Corporate Express, is creating packs which include; small printers, monitors, keyboards, handsets, copy paper and stationery as well as cleaning and hygiene products.

“We have more than 200 customers who employ around a million Kiwi workers with most of these people having to work remotely in the coming weeks," said NXP CEO Joe Taylor.

Businesses were preparing the majority of staff for a potentially extended period of home-based work, which may grow further if schools were closed, Taylor said.

“While the technology is in place to allow remote working, there is still a need to equip the home with basic office, cleaning and hygiene supplies.”

NXP's expertise in the commercial cleaning industry will also provide a high degree of continuity against supply shortages.

The company has been purchasing and holding pandemic and self-isolation kits in stock for several years and is helping the government prepare.

In a joint effort with Gull, announced today, thousands of litres of local ethanol production will now be repurposed from its intended use as a fuel additive to fill a critical supply shortage of an ingredient needed for the manufacture of hand sanitiser. 

Exports of ethanol were banned earlier today by the Australian government - putting further pressure on existing supplies.

Joe Taylor (NXP)Credit: Supplied
Joe Taylor (NXP)

The new supply channel will see 50,000 litres of ethanol made available, enough to manufacture sufficient quantities of hand sanitiser to meet the immediate needs of essential service organisations such as police, schools and healthcare workers during the outbreak.

“The current health care concerns facing New Zealand will require businesses to cooperate at all levels to ensure scarce resources are allocated where they are most needed," Taylor said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Corporate ExpressStaplesNXPCOVID-19National Express Products

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 