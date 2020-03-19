Menu
JavaFX 14 enhances API, mobile support

JavaFX 14 enhances API, mobile support

New version of the Java-based rich client application platform puts mobile APIs on a par with the desktop

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Couleur

JavaFX 14, the latest version of the open source, Java-based, rich client application platform, has arrived. The new version features improvements related to the top-level API as well as mobile development.

For the API, functionality was added to make it easier for developers to build custom controls. In the mobile vein, JavaFX for mobile SDKs are now built from OpenJFX, the same source as for desktop JavaFX. Combined with the GraalVM native image AOT (ahead-of-time) compiler, JavaFX now achieves high performance on mobile, while developers can use the same JavaFX APIs for mobile as for the desktop.

JavaFX 14 also fixes a number of bugs related to animation, CSS, and running JavaFX on macOS 10.15 Catalina. The new version also updates the underlying implementations used for the WebView component and media functionality, and enables support for HTTP2 in WebView. 

JavaFX 14 arrived last week, succeeding JavaFX 13, which shipped in September 2019. The JavaFX runtime, available from Gluon, is offered as a platform-specific SDK, as a number of jmods, and as a set of Maven artifacts.

JavaFX is licensed under GPL v2 + Classpath. JavaFX had been part of Oracle’s Java Development Kit but was removed from the JDK in 2018.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags java

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 