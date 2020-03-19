Menu
Informatica picks Microsoft talent as new MD in A/NZ

Informatica picks Microsoft talent as new MD in A/NZ

Considered to be an "invaluable member" of the APAC leadership team

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Richard Scott (Informatica)

Richard Scott (Informatica)

Credit: Informatica

Informatica has appointed former Microsoft Azure Australia sales director Richard Scott to the role of Australia and New Zealand managing director as the company works to drive regional growth.

In the new role, Scott is responsible for growing the enterprise cloud data management vendor in A/NZ and scaling the business with partners such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and local systems integrators.

Scott takes over from Nick Smith, who left the company in November 2019.

Tony Frey, general manager of sales and operations for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Informatica, said the new managing director will be an “invaluable member” of the company’s APAC leadership team. 

“His proven track record of accelerating revenue growth for enterprise software businesses will further strengthen Informatica’s market position in Australia and New Zealand,” Frey said.

Scott added that he is thrilled to be joining Informatica in order to drive the vendor's next stage of growth in A/NZ.

Scott comes into the role with over 20 years of experience, most recently at Microsoft Azure Australia, where he headed up sales for nearly three years. Prior to this, he held the role of industry leader at the tech giant. 

Previously, Scott also held a number of directorial and managerial positions at SAP and IBM, staying on for four and 13 years, respectively.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftIBMSAPinformatica

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 