Menu
Gentrack user Genesis Energy embarks on billing system replacement project

Gentrack user Genesis Energy embarks on billing system replacement project

Billing system replacement projects are notoriously challenging and risky

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Project Rubiks billing replacement kick off at Genesis Energy

Project Rubiks billing replacement kick off at Genesis Energy

Credit: Photo 118080637 © Snappylens - Dreamstime.com

Genesis Energy has launched a project dubbed "Rubiks", going to market this week for a once-in-a-decade replacement for its billing and other customer-facing systems.

"Project Rubiks" is tasked with the market research of solutions that will assist in delivering core business capabilities that will enable us to drive business growth and customer centricity, a registration of interest document said.

"Rubiks" refers to the notoriously difficult Rubiks Cube game and the scope of the project, to replace an existing Gentrack installation, is potentially large.

Genesis is seeking to understand what off-the-shelf solutions are available in market in the market for not just billing and collections, but for related areas such as product management, sales management, customer management, meter data management and retail market interaction.

"These capabilities are critical for Genesis, but we recognise that the list is not exhaustive," the ROI said. "If additional services are offered their benefit will be considered, however this is not our primary priority."

Billing and collections is mandatory, however, because the primary driver for this project is the end of life of Genesis' current system.

"We want to understand the market for supporting solutions – with a preference for those that operate on a software as a service (SaaS) or platform as a service (PaaS) model – and cost-effective solutions which will enable us to meet our objectives," the ROI added.

Contact Energy famously embarked on a billing system replacement project in 2009, electing to replace its Gentrack software with SAP.

During the roll-out, however, it was forced to defer billings and reported it had lost 6500 customers in the six months to 31 December 2014 due, in part, to reduced activity during the software implementation.

The final bill for that project was around $150 million, well over a budget once reported to have been around $60 million.

Genesis intends to shortlist respondents from the ROI and to invite them shortlisted to participate in a full tender later in the year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SAPUtilitiesgentrackContact Energygenesis energybilling systemRubiks

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 