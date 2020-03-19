Menu
ACC lifts lid on Salesforce panel as focus shifts to the customer

ACC aims to architecturally decouple its legacy systems of record from its systems of engagement.

By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: William Stadtwald Demchick

The Accident Compensation Corporation is creating a Salesforce supplier panel as its "Shaping our Future" transformation shifts focus from back-end systems to those facing the customer.

To enable and support its transformation ACC is investing in our ICT capability to deliver improved client, customer, and provider experiences and to enable greater agility to support future changes in services and processes, the corporation said in a tender released this week.

In 2019, ACC went to market for a high-functionality, cloud-based "high productivity application platform-as-a-service (HPAPaaS) and subsequently selected selected Salesforce as its primary system of engagement for the delivery of future services.

The new procurement, signaled last week, supports the use of the Salesforce HPAPaaS through the recruitment of a panel of providers of platform support services and application delivery services.

ACC needs a panel that will enable it to use Salesforce to, among other outcomes, be better connected within the health ecosystem; provide an integrated customer experience; have personalised conversations with customers, and have a holistic view of its customers and their needs.

ACC's transformation timeline.Credit: ACC
They will also help the corporation to leverage existing Salesforce industry specialisation in areas such as government, healthcare and insurance.

"ACC’s aspirations closely align to the Ministry of Health’s vision and nine themes for health technology within the sector, along with government’s digital strategy," the tender said.  

"This is therefore an opportunity to deliver better public value for New Zealand as a whole."

In 2014 ACC embarked on the $669 million Shaping our Future programme, which aims to enable it to meet the changing demands and expectations of its customers and to  ensure the sustainability of the scheme.

In addition to focusing on customers, the new phase will also include a greater focus on ACC's relationship with health providers, to deliver services at pace and enable it to work within a digitally connected ecosystem.

ACC's transformation identified the separation of “legacy” systems of record from systems of engagement as a key architectural pattern required to support it in accelerating the pace of change with delivering value to customers.


Tags transformationsalesforceACCAccident Compensation Corporation

