NTT unveils dedicated Cloud Communications division

Previously under the banner of Arkadin, new division will leverage Microsoft and Cisco expertise

NTT has launched a new Cloud Communications division designed to drive customer adoption of workplace solutions at enterprise level.

Previously under the banner of Arkadin - acquired by the global system integrator in early 2014 - the dedicated business unit specialises in the provision of services related to unified communications, cloud voice and digital events, backed by tailored end-to-end consulting and change management offerings.

Under the command of London-based Mark Alexander as CEO, the newly created senior leadership team also includes Dr Fiona Lodge as chief product and strategy officer and Jean Turgeon as chief technology and information officer.

Tasked with working closely with existing regional and go-to-market teams, Dr Lodge is responsible for aligning with strategic vendors such as Microsoft and Cisco to create a workplace transformation strategy for global customers.

Meanwhile, Turgeon is charged with leading services adoption both internally and externally with customers, while ensuring service level agreements, security and compliance standards are adhered to.

Closer to home, Singapore-based Sean Kwek assumes the position of managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan, leveraging more than a decade of experience at Arkadin across the region.

“We’re delighted to have Fiona and Jean as part of the Cloud Communications team,” Alexander said. “Both bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience which will help the division continue to provide best-in-class solutions, partnerships, assessments and consultations to customers on their digital transformation journeys towards an intelligent workplace.

“They join our existing highly skilled global team and will work closely with them to ultimately change the way today’s organisations communicate and collaborate across the world.”

The Cloud Communications division will also continue to work with fully owned subsidiary, Applicable, a provider of cloud unified communications and enterprise voice services with offices in Australia, the UK and USA.


