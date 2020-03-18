Channel veteran Les Mansour joins Cohesity

Les Mansour (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Cohesity has continued its Asia Pacific and Japan leadership reshuffle, tapping 28-year IT veteran Les Mansour to lead its regional channel.

Mansour, who has held senior channel roles at HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo, will lead all channel operations for Cohesity across APJ from Singapore.

For the past year, he has worked as an IT strategy consultant, but will now be tasked with managing Cohesity’s regional partner ecosystem.

“Organisations are looking for alternatives to legacy products and want to embrace software that makes it a snap to back up, manage, and extract value from data,” said William Ho, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific, Cohesity.

“That’s what Cohesity provides and these leaders will empower more businesses and partners to embrace our unique platform to accelerate digital transformations.”

Mansour has had a long career in APAC IT circles, serving as Australia and New Zealand country manager for Quantum for six years until 1998.

He then spent 15 years at HP, before moving to HPE for four years and finally joining Lenovo as APAC channel chief for its data centre group in 2018.

Mansour’s appointment follows Cohesity’s appointment of Steve Coadto the role of country manager for A/NZ, replacing Theo Hourmouzis.