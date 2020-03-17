Todd Corporation start-up Todd Digital teams with Blazeclan

Amit Bassi (Blazeclan) Credit: Supplied

Todd Digital, part of the family-owned giant Todd Corporation, is partnering with India-based Blazeclan to help customers design and implement cloud migration and digital transformation strategies.

The two companies said they will work together to to offer customers a range of high-value services, including cloud analytics and data modernisation, artificial intelligence, internet of things and cybersecurity frameworks.

“We are excited about the synergy in values, culture and capabilities we share with Todd Digital.” said Blazeclan Technologies' A/NZ managing partner, Amit Bassi.

The collaboration will uniting global capability with local knowledge to help customers benefit from a cloud-first approach to running and transforming their businesses, whilst embracing rather than avoiding digital disruption.

Todd Digital is a technology start-up,founded in 2018 by the Todd Corporation and focusing on developing digital solutions that harness industry 4.0 technologies to help customers improve and grow their businesses.



It is one of Todd Corporation's three "downstream" businesses, alongside Nova Energy and Todd Generation.

Todd Corporation is best known for its oil and gas businesses based in Taranaki but also has mining and energy interests in Canada, the US and Australia and owns natural medicine business Integria Healthcare anda large property portfolio.

Blazeclan has been an AWSPartner Network (APN) partner since 2012 and is recognised by IDC as a major player in the cloud service market. It is also a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner.

“We are both customer-obsessed and are combining our talents and passion for cloud-based innovation to help customers thrive in the digital economy,” Blazeclan's Bassi said.

