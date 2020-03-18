Menu
Wipro and SAP strike co-development pact for retail and fashion solutions

Wipro and SAP strike co-development pact for retail and fashion solutions

Expanded alliance centred around deployment of SAP S/4HANA

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has entered into an agreement with SAP to co-develop solutions for the retail and fashion sectors, as part of industry-specific joint go-to-market plans.

The alliance will be centred around enabling customers in both verticals to better manage business processes and customer experience through SAP S/4HANA, with a focus on fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising.

“Our strong domain capability, experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations, innovation using side-by-side extensions, and partnership with SAP puts Wipro in a unique position to build industry specific solutions,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, president of Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Wipro.

“This initiative will help enable our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP S4/HANA solutions.”

Specifically, the retail merchandise management solution based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud is designed to address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain and core finance for retail. Omni-channel pricing and promotions, omni-channel merchandise and assortment planning, demand and supply planning and store commerce will also be key areas of focus.

Meanwhile, advanced fashion manufacturing functionality as part of the SAP S/4HANA solution for fashion and vertical business aims to strengthen end-to-end manufacturing planning and execution, alongside catering to last minute changes which have become a "norm" in the industry.

“SAP Cloud for Retail is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support retail merchandise management, omni-channel pricing and promotions which will help retail and fashion companies capture new opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market,” added Achim Schneider, global head of Retail at SAP.

“The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.”

According to Schneider, all solutions will integrate with SAP Cloud Platform, allowing customers to build differentiated extensions in the cloud.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudsoftwareSAPwiproSAP S/4HANA

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 