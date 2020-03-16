Rsupport inks first A/NZ distributor deal with Ingram Micro

The deal comes as Rsupport reaches over 60 per cent market share in Korea and Japan

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Korean vendor Rsupport has signed a distribution deal with Ingram Micro for Australia and New Zealand as it takes its first step towards global expansion.



Rsupport's suite of products consist of remote support software that allows for the remote control of devices.



In addition to its products, resellers will also gain access to the independent software vendor's sales and marketing assistance through Ingram Micro’s training hub.



The deal comes as Rsupport reaches over 60 per cent market share in Korea and Japan, according to Lee Welch, A/NZ director of cloud services at Ingram Micro.

“The company is now looking to expand globally and has chosen Ingram Micro A/NZ as its first destination,” Welch said.

“We’re delighted to launch Rsupport on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.”

Hans Seo, CEO of Rsupport, added that that entering Australia and New Zealand through Ingram Micro “is an ideal first step” towards global expansion.

“We have seen other Korean software companies directly target the US with little success, which is why we believe that this region will provide us with greater opportunities in the short to medium term,” Seo said.

“Resellers that partner with Ingram Micro Cloud have proven to be highly attuned to their customer needs, and we are excited to be offering our product in this sophisticated market.”