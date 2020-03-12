Rubrik’s David Long jumps to Nextgen

John Walters (Nextgen Distribution) Credit: Kwa Nguyen

Rubrik enterprise account executive David Long is making the leap into distribution after being appointed as Nextgen Distribution’s new sales director for New Zealand.

In his new role, Long will be responsible for leading and growing the Nextgen sales operation in New Zealand, providing day to day leadership to the local sales team and developing and maintaining relationships with the company’s core vendors and partners.

Long will also develop Nextgen’s go to market model leveraging its services businesses, including Bang, Optima, Connect and Orbus Capital.

Long comes to the role after well over a decade in the IT industry, largely on the vendor side, with stints at the likes of Google, Dell EMC and Lenovo.

While Long has been working in Australia over the past few years, his new role with Nextgen sees him return to New Zealand, where he previously studied at Auckland University of Technology.

“Dave [Long] is an experienced sales executive, who has developed an exceptional reputation in our market with next generation, fast growing vendors through a channel model,” Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said.

“We have been working closely with David for the past couple of years and I thought that he would be perfect fit for this role on his return to New Zealand,” he added.

Long is set to start in the new role at the beginning of April. His appointment comes after Nextgen tapped NEC New Zealand head of public safety solutions Lynne Jeffery as its new managing director for the country, replacing long-serving MD Terry Dunn, who has retired from the role.

“Dave’s style will compliment Lynne and provide solid sales leadership to our young and passionate team,” Walters said. “I also think that it sends a strong message to the market that two experienced and respected executives working for successful multinationals chose to join Nextgen to lead our next phase of growth.”