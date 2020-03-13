Menu
Former Salesforce VP goes to Insider as A/NZ country manager

Also previously held high level roles at Adobe and Microsoft

Tony Katsabaris (Insider)

Independent software vendor (ISV) Insider has appointed Tony Katsabaris to the role of country manager for Australia and New Zealand as the company continues its expansion into Australia.

In his new role, Katsabaris will be responsible for overseeing the next phase of Insider’s expansion and growth plans, according to Serhat Soyuerel, cofounder and vice president of growth at Insider.

The appointment is part of Insider's plan to further its presence in the Asia Pacific region in 2020, Hande Cilingir, cofounder and CEO of Insider, stated.

"Our growth in the Asia Pacific has gained significant momentum and we will accelerate our expansion further in 2020,” Cilingir said.

“As we are cementing our presence in Australia, it is exciting to see Tony Katsabaris join our team to drive our growth in the region.”

Katsabaris comes into role with 20 years of experience with his most recent role being vice president of sales at Salesforce.

Other noteworthy roles include managing director of public sector for Asia Pacific at Adobe and the Australian national sales manager for corporate account sales at Microsoft.

He also held positions at Mobius Management Systems, BEA Systems and GE Information Systems.


