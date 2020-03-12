Menu
AWS provides specialty database certification

Requires passing a U.S.$300 exam

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed the AWS Certified Database - Specialty certification for recognising the talents of AWS database experts.

The course, according to a statement from Amazon, is designed for professionals to be recognised for their database skills.

“Database experience and depth of knowledge help AWS customers feel confident they’ve got the right database for the job and a team that can deliver on scalability and security requirements,” the statement read.

To earn the certification, users will have to undergo a U.S.$300 exam at testing centres located around the world. The exam covers the design, migration, deployment, access, maintenance, automation, monitoring, security and troubleshooting of AWS database services.

According to Amazon, it’s recommended that users have the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification or an Associate-level AWS certification before taking the exam.

If users want to expand their AWS database knowledge in preparation for the test, there is the three-day Planning and Designing Databases on AWS classroom course, available virtually on 17 March and in Melbourne and Sydney on 10 and 24 June, respectively. As of publishing, there are no dates for New Zealand.

Additionally, there is the free Exam Readiness: AWS Certified Database - Specialty digital training course and practice exams priced at U.S.$40.

The addition of the AWS Certified Database - Specialty certification follows updates made in February 2020 to the AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional courses.


