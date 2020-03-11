Menu
Rubrik searches for new A/NZ country manager

Luke McGoldrick moves into alliance sales role

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Rubrik is on the look-out for a new head of Australia and New Zealand as Luke McGoldrick moves into a new role for personal reasons.

The cloud data management vendor confirmed to ARN that the country manager role for A/NZ is now vacant and a candidate hunt is now underway.

Sydney-based McGoldrick took over as its country manager in May 2016 and will now remain with the company in an alliance sales role.

Rubrik first launched in the U.S. six years ago, and has invested in Australia since the end of 2015, with its second global customer being Brisbane-based Langs Building Supplies.

As of the end of 2018, Rubrik counted on two distributors, Exclusive Networks and Nextgen, and at the time was working locally with a total of 35 partners but focused on around 12.

Earlier this year, Rubrik announced it had raised U.S$261 million in its latest funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures, valuing the company at U.S$3.3 billion.

The Palo Alto-based company has so far raised US$553 million, including the latest funding round.

Rubrik was unable to comment further on the leadership change.


Tags RubrikLuke McGoldrick

