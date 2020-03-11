Menu
Red Hat appoints Ingram, Tech Data as cloud disties

Red Hat appoints Ingram, Tech Data as cloud disties

Ingram Micro and Tech Data join Rhipe as Red Hat cloud distributors in A/NZ

By Rob O'Neill
Garry Gray (Red Hat)

Garry Gray (Red Hat)

Credit: Red Hat

IBM subsidiary Red Hat has appointed Ingram Micro and Tech Data as distributors for the Red Hat certified cloud and service provider (CCSP) programme in Australia and New Zealand. 

The companies will work with Red Hat to qualify, recruit and onboard the right partners for the Red Hat CCSP programme.

Red Hat said the appointments come in response to growing customer demand for managed, multi-hybrid cloud
solutions in the region and brings the number of regional Red Hat CCSP program distribution partners to three, along with Rhipe.

Ingram Micro and Tech Data have been long-standing distribution partners for other Red Hat non-cloud offerings.

Red Hat’s CCSP designation is awarded to partners following validation by Red Hat. 

Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent environment with strong security features designed for enterprise cloud deployments. 

Red Hat said the programme provides customers, independent software vendors (ISVs), and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a given solution, so that implementations can begin with a solid foundation.

Ingram Micro and Tech Data will validate partners for their ability to host and resell Red Hat's portfolio of technologies through a monthly, pay-as-you go consumption model that supports multi-tenant, dedicated, hybrid and managed service delivery models.

Garry Gray, director of partners and alliances, Red Hat A/NZ said cloud provider models had expanded beyond simple, multi-tenant public clouds to include multi-hybrid cloud build-outs, Linux container-based infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions.

“Partners are at the heart of Red Hat’s ecosystem, underpinning our vision to build and deploy the best applications possible and develop greater customer relationships," he said.

"Red Hat is continuously investing in its channel to ensure partners receive the highest level of training, enablement, service excellence, robust benefits, and the ability to deliver flexible Red Hat subscriptions and technologies aligned with changing customer needs.“


