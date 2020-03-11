HPE makes Kubernetes-based container platform generally available

Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has put its acquisition of BlueData and MapR to good use, making the Kubernetes-based container platform it built up from the companies’ solutions generally available.

Built upon the technology developed by BlueData and MapR, the HPE Container Platform offering was first announced in November last year, but has until now only been available in a limited beta form.

HPE describes the offering as an integrated turnkey solution with BlueData software as the container management control plane and the MapR distributed file system as the unified data fabric for persistent storage.

Broadly, the HPE Container Platform is an enterprise-grade container platform designed to support both cloud-native and non-cloud-native applications using open source Kubernetes – running on bare-metal or virtual machines (VMs), in the data centre on any public cloud, or at the edge.

“The next phase of enterprise container adoption requires breakthrough innovation and a new approach,” senior vice president and chief technology officer of Hybrid IT at HPE Kumar Sreekanti said. “Our HPE Container Platform software brings agility and speed to accelerate application development with Kubernetes at scale.

“Customers benefit from greater cost efficiency by running containers on bare-metal, with the flexibility to run on VMs or in a cloud environment.”

“We’re leveraging the innovations of the open source Kubernetes community, together with our own software innovations for multi-tenancy, security, and persistent data storage with containers,” Sreekanti added.

In addition to the general release of the HPE Container Platform, the vendor is also introducing new professional services to ensure faster time-to-value, along with several new reference configurations for data-intensive application workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning (DL), data analytics, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The general launch of the new offering comes just weeks after HPE announced its acquisition of San Francisco-based Scytale for an undisclosed sum, claiming its expertise will help deliver “HPE’s plans to deliver a dynamic, open, and secure edge-to-cloud platform”.

That acquisition was slated to tie-in nicely with HPE’s acquisition last year of MapR’s AI analytics platform and Blue Data in 2018, from which it launched the Kubernetes-Certified HPE Container Platform.