Menu
NetApp acquires cloud storage vendor Talon

NetApp acquires cloud storage vendor Talon

Talon's software will integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files solutions

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

NetApp has acquired software-defined storage service provider Talon for an undisclosed amount.

Talon, which first launched a base in Australia and New Zealand in 2018, will see its software integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files solutions.

According to NetApp, the acquisition will enhance the company's cloud data services portfolio, specifically its ‘Global File Cache’ service for remote workloads.

“As we grow our cloud data services offerings with solutions like Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Insights, we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads," said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp's Cloud Data Services business unit. 

Talon has been selling in A/NZ since 2012, but made the step to putting boots on the ground in 2018 when it appointed former Symantec account manager Sean Scott as regional director.

Scott subsequently began "aggressively" building out a channel in A/NZ, establishing a channel of between 10 and 20 partners until his departure -- coincidentally -- to NetApp in July last year.

ARN understands his role remains vacant as of 10 March 2020.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netappAustralia and New ZealandTalon Storage

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 