Accident Compensation alerts market to Salesforce panel opportunity

ACC's $456 million "Shaping our Future" transformation programme rocks on to focus on the client experience

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has alerted providers it is planning to tender for a panel Salesforce service providers.

The tender, expected this month, aims to to identify and select a panel of platform operational and application delivery services for its Salesforce installation.

"This procurement relates to the supply of platform operations and application delivery services which can enable the delivery of business services to support ACC’s Transformation Programme," the notice of intent said.

"The purpose of the Transformation Programme is to transform the ACC operating model to improve delivery of core services and outputs to customers."

According to its 2018/19 annual review, ACC is in the delivery phase of its five-year, $456 million transformation programme, focusing on improving its customers’ outcomes and experiences.

"As part of this programme a number of ACC’s systems, processes and technologies are changing, which in turn requires a change in some of our capabilities."

The corporation has delivered one core part of that change, Project Juno, six months late and after spending a $26.4 million contingency budget in addition to the core project budget of $59.8 million in March 2018.

Juno was a rebuild of the legacy system that manages policy information, levy payments and invoicing.

ACC will be seeking organisations that are able to meet pre-qualifying conditions relating to an "in-region" referenceable track record and minimum numbers of available Salesforce certified employees.

Other preconditions could be added.

ACC said it intended to have its Salesforce services supplier panel procurement concluded and contracted by mid-2020.

"The expectation is that the successful respondents will be engaged to provide services from July 2020 onwards."

ACC's annual review also noted that expenditure on contractors has increased over the last four years during the transformation.

Transformation related spending on consultants in 2018/19 was $20.5 million, down from $23.4 million in 2017/18 and $52.3 million in 2016/17, However it was up on $6.6 million in 2015/16, and $18.3 million in

2014/15.

"We would expect on conclusion of our Shaping Our Future programme, spend on consultants would reduce but may still remain higher than pre-transformation as we have moved to a continuous delivery model to support iterative change rather than requiring large transformative change," the review said.

PwC appears to be one key consulting partner on the project. It inked a $19.2 million, three-year contract in August 2016.