Ingram Micro signs HelloSign for A/NZ distribution

Credit: Ingram Micro

HelloSign has signed a distribution deal with Ingram Micro, with the agreement set to bring the e-signature platform to Australian and New Zealand resellers from 9 March.

Available for distribution through the company's Cloud Marketplace, Lee Welch, A/NZ director of cloud services at Ingram Micro, said the platform would be appealing to resellers and their customers in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this offering to our channel partners, as we believe it is a product that resellers will find extremely easy to integrate into their existing offering,” Welch said.

Resellers will also have access to sales and marketing support for HelloSign through Ingram Micro’s Marketing Hub.

Prior to the agreement, Welch added that Ingram Micro has previously had a "long and successful" relationship with HelloSign in the Australian and New Zealand markets.



Further, HelloSign recognised Ingram Micro’s track record in the cloud marketplace and its strong channel relationships, according to Ewan Reid, head of channel for A/NZ at HelloSign.

“We’ve had great success working with resellers, because of our focus on providing an amazing user experience that extends to the channel community,” Reid said.

“We put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that onboarding is fast and easy. We also believe in transparent pricing, so there will be no [surprising] price hikes, and no usage caps.”

The distribution deal for HelloSign coincides with the e-signature platform's launch of its HelloSign for enterprise offering, a new paid tier structure that features Salesforce integration, Oracle content and experience cloud integration, compliance with ISO 27001 and system and organisation controls (SOC) 2 as well as single sign-on (SSO) and GDPR.



Dropbox acquired HelloSign in February 2019 and has since included the e-signature platform's functionality into its file hosting service.