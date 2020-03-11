Menu
DXC strengthens strategic alliances amid standardisation plans

DXC strengthens strategic alliances amid standardisation plans

Ken Corless tasted with managing ecosystem vendors and product portfolio

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has appointed Ken Corless as executive vice president of Offerings and Strategic Partners, amid plans to standardise key products and alliance relationships.

Effective immediately, Corless is tasked with overseeing a suite of solutions which includes cloud and platform services, security, analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), application services and enterprise cloud and applications.

Corless will also be responsible for DXC’s ecosystem partners, spanning the core technology segments of cloud, enterprise applications and software, networking and hardware.

Reporting to Mike Salvino, president and CEO of DXC, Corless recently served as CTO of Deloitte’s Cloud Practice and joins the technology provider’s senior leadership team at a global level.

“Ken will help us innovate, optimise and standardise our offerings to deliver differentiated solutions across the enterprise technology stack,” Salvino said.

“In the IT industry today, teaming is critical to delivering for our customers, and Ken has a proven track record of developing industry leading partnerships that produce results. I look forward to seeing Ken execute with our offering teams and partners to help DXC grow.”

With more than 30 years of in-market experience, as CTO at Deloitte’s Cloud Practice, Corless was responsible for enhancing the use of cloud at enterprise scale, prioritising Deloitte’s investment in cloud assets, analysing acquisition targets and driving technology partnerships in the ecosystem.

Prior to Deloitte, he spent more than 28 years at Accenture, serving as managing partner of Technology Global, executive director of Enterprise Applications and managing director of Technology and Architecture.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DXC

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 