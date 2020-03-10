Zoho pitches free stuff amid coronavirus crisis

Contains 11 apps with video conferencing, project monitoring and remote control access features

Credit: Zoho

Cloud software vendor has made its remote working Remotely suite of products available for free until 1 July to support businesses during the “coronavirus crisis”.

This includes its Cliq, Meeting, Office Suite (Writer, Sheets and Show) Projects, Sprints, Assist, Lens, WorkDrive and Showtime products, which collectively allow for video conferencing, project monitoring and remote control access.

The offer is in place until the “time we hope the coronavirus crisis tides over,” according to Zoho’s Remotely website.

However, if the "crisis" continues, there is the possibility of extending the offer past its current end date.

The decision was made with Zoho understanding “the imperative need to support the business community in this tough time”.

“In light of the global epidemic looming over us, businesses can foresee an extended period of remote working for their employees,” Vijay Sundaram, chief strategy officer at Zoho, said.

“However, there is a bigger challenge that needs to be addressed - the increased need for collaboration. Companies will have to provide softwares to support remote work and collaboration to keep business continuity.”

This move follows those made by Microsoft and Google to allow free access to Teams and paid Hangouts features, respectively.