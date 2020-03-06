The major tech events affected by the spread of coronavirus

A wrap-up of all the significant events in the channel affected by the coronavirus and their changes

Credit: Photo 171081916 © Dgmate - Dreamstime.com

COVID-19, otherwise known as novel coronavirus, has affected many technology events around the world, causing cancellation, rescheduling and virtualisation. Here’s a list of all the events that have been impacted so far this year

COVID-19 concerns push Ingram Micro Cloud Summit to 2021

Ingram Micro has pushed its 2020 Cloud Summit conference to 2021, citing the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason behind the move.

Originally scheduled for 12 to 14 May 2020, the company put out a statement saying “the health and well-being of all attendees and exhibitors is the company’s top priority.”

While no further details were given about the new dates, the summit is expected to stay in Miami, with Ingram Micro Cloud claiming to be “committed” to the location.

Google cancels I/O developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14.

"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community," the company said in a statement.

AWS cancels Sydney Summit due to COVID-19

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has cancelled its upcoming Sydney conference amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon announced the decision to cull its AWS Summit Sydney and Amazon Innovation Day 2020 after “careful review of the current situation with COVID-19”.

The event was due to take place between March 31 and April 2 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre.

Google Cloud Next goes online only amid coronavirus outbreak

This year’s edition of Google Cloud’s annual partner and customer event, Google Next ‘20, is the latest major tech conference to be hit by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with the event being switched to an entirely digital affair.

Alison Wagonfeld, Google Cloud chief marketing officer, said due to the coronavirus, the cloud arm of the tech giant has “reimagined” the event to Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.

The event is still expected to run from 6-8 April.

Coronavirus postpones Oracle OpenWorld Asia in Singapore

Oracle has postponed OpenWorld Asia due to ongoing coronavirus concerns in Singapore and the wider ASEAN region, joining a host of cancelled technology conferences.

The technology giant didn’t specify when the event would be rescheduled, advising customers and channel partners to check the official website for updates.

