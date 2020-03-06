Ingram Micro cancels Showcase 2020

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

This year’s Ingram Micro Showcase has been cancelled as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with the distributor looking at “alternative options” it can take once the crisis has subsided.

In a message to partners, Ingram Micro New Zealand managing director Jason Langley said that the decision was made in the face of an increasing number of corporate and governmental travel bans arising from efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and an increasing number of events being cancelled.

“It is, therefore, after much discussion and careful consideration, and in light of the fact that none of us can predict exactly how this situation will play out, that Ingram Micro New Zealand’s leadership team has made the incredibly tough, but absolutely prudent decision to cancel Ingram Micro Showcase for 2020,” Langley said.

“While we are not planning to run Ingram Micro Showcase at a later point in the year, we don’t want to squander the opportunity Showcase affords to drive brand and product awareness and to create interest in the market.

“We will, therefore, work to come up with an appropriate alternative option that we can action once the Coronavirus situation stabilises,” he added.

Langley went on to ask that partners reserve the funds that were previously earmarked for the Showcase for later use.

“We will communicate further on this topic as soon as possible,” Langley said.

According to Langley, the decision to cancel Ingram Micro Showcase is entirely precautionary, and has been taken in the interests of protecting the well-being of partners’ staff, its own staff, along with customers and their families.

“Hand-in-hand with that, we are playing our part, together with your support, in not convening large groups of people in confined spaces and therefore reducing the risk of a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in our industry,” Langley said.

The decision comes as Ingram Micro globally pushes its 2020 Cloud Summit conference to 2021, citing the coronavirus as the reason behind the move.

The distributor is just one of an increasing number of organisations moving to cancel, delay or digitise their annual partner, developer and customer events locally and around the world.

This year’s edition of Google Cloud’s annual partner and customer event, Google Next ‘20, for example, is being switched to an entirely digital affair, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) has cancelled its upcoming Sydney conference amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.