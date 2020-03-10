Logicalis sharpens Azure MSP offerings

Bob Bailkoski (Logicalis) Credit: Logicalis

Logicalis has achieved Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status in Microsoft Azure, joining a select group of 65 specialists globally.

Operating within an ecosystem of more than 60,000 cloud partners serving Microsoft customers, the initiative was first launched in July 2018 to recognise services expertise on the vendor’s cloud platform.

Expert MSPs are required to demonstrate “top tier expertise” in managed services, spanning initial assessment through to architecture and design, in addition to ongoing support, security and optimisation.

To achieve such a status, MSPs must also complete an audit by an independent third-party, alongside providing multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months. To retain the accreditation, expert partners are audited on an ongoing basis.

“Logicalis is dedicated to supporting customers with their cloud transformation, accelerating their ability to innovate and adapt,” said Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis. “Logicalis will continue to invest in superior skills, technology, systems and processes.

“The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today and we are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft accredited cloud managed service providers.”

Bailkoski officially assumed the reins of the global system integrator on 1 March, replacing Mark Rogers who transitioned into a non-executive director role. Previously COO, Bailkoski joined the business as CFO four years ago.

