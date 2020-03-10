Menu
Logicalis sharpens Azure MSP offerings

Logicalis sharpens Azure MSP offerings

Tech provider joins select ecosystem of Microsoft partners

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Bob Bailkoski (Logicalis)

Bob Bailkoski (Logicalis)

Credit: Logicalis

Logicalis has achieved Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status in Microsoft Azure, joining a select group of 65 specialists globally.

Operating within an ecosystem of more than 60,000 cloud partners serving Microsoft customers, the initiative was first launched in July 2018 to recognise services expertise on the vendor’s cloud platform.

Expert MSPs are required to demonstrate “top tier expertise” in managed services, spanning initial assessment through to architecture and design, in addition to ongoing support, security and optimisation.

To achieve such a status, MSPs must also complete an audit by an independent third-party, alongside providing multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months. To retain the accreditation, expert partners are audited on an ongoing basis.

“Logicalis is dedicated to supporting customers with their cloud transformation, accelerating their ability to innovate and adapt,” said Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis. “Logicalis will continue to invest in superior skills, technology, systems and processes.

“The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today and we  are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft accredited cloud managed service providers.”

Bailkoski officially assumed the reins of the global system integrator on 1 March, replacing Mark Rogers who transitioned into a non-executive director role. Previously COO, Bailkoski joined the business as CFO four years ago.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudMicrosoftmicrosoft azureLogicalisMSP

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 