Menu
NZ government procurement warns of COVID-19 impact on IT hardware supply

NZ government procurement warns of COVID-19 impact on IT hardware supply

Procurement unit of NZ government pleas with agencies not to make large orders for IT hardware

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Italian officials vet passengers at Bologna airport.

Italian officials vet passengers at Bologna airport.

Credit: Dipartimento Protezione Civile

The Government Procurement and Property division is asking agencies to limit their demand for IT hardware to urgent and planned activity as COVID-19 affects supply.

The unit issued the warning to agencies in February and yesterday told Reseller News it was continuing to monitor the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on supply, particularly in relation to IT hardware.

The procurement division said it was working to understand where the supply chain may be prevented from meeting the demands of government agencies (specifically critical sectors) under the All of Government contracts it manages.

In its February notice, it told agencies that disruption from the COVID-19 outbreak in China was already affecting the manufacturing sector.

China was going back to work after the lunar New Year, it said in a notice, however this was limited to critical services such as infrastructure, medicine and medical supply.

"The delay in factories being reopened has affected the IT hardware supply chain which will result in supply issues in the upcoming weeks," it told agencies. 

"With this in mind we are asking that you limit work with your supplier to urgent requirements you have, or any planned procurements you have already in progress. 

"Please don’t send in large orders as this will only cause more issues."

It did not provide any detail of current shortages when asked this week.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags governmenthardwareAll of governmentcoronavirusCOVID-19

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 