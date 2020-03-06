COVID-19 concerns push Ingram Micro Cloud Summit to 2021

Refunds are automatically being sent out

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has pushed its 2020 Cloud Summit conference to 2021, citing the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason behind the move.



Originally scheduled for 12 to 14 May, the company put out a statement saying “the health and well-being of all attendees and exhibitors is the company’s top priority.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the company announced today it will postpone this year’s Cloud Summit to early 2021,” the statement noted.

While no further details were given about the new dates, the summit is expected to stay in Miami, with Ingram Micro Cloud claiming to be “committed” to the location.

Adam Christensen, head of cloud global marketing and communications at Ingram Micro, said this decision was difficult but correct.

“We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support,” Christensen said.

“We look forward to our next gathering of cloud leaders and innovators as we continue to support growth in the cloud ecosystem.”

Finalists in Ingram Micro Cloud’s global Comet Competition, which focused on independent software vendors (ISV) with products that have applications for the technology channel, are also affected, with “alternate plans” currently being developed.

This includes Cogniss, who was a regional finalist out of 12 Australian and New Zealand ISVs.

Those that had completed their registration for the summit will automatically receive a credit for the full amount paid within 10 to 14 business days based on the original payment method used to register, according to a FAQ released by Ingram Micro Cloud.

Also mentioned in the FAQ is the note that a virtual cloud summit alternative is not being planned at this time. This differs from Google Cloud Next and Salesforce’s Sydney World Tour event, which both opted for livestreams of their respective events in place of physical ones.

Other Ingram Micro Cloud events are not impacted by this decision, with the status of each event being considered on a case-by-case basis.